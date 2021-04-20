Oak Hill’s Minor takes his talent to the pitch at WVU Tech

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — One of Oak Hill’s own is taking the next step in his athletic and academic career by signing with WVU Tech.

Chase Minor signed to play soccer for the Golden Bears, calling them “the right fit” after meeting the coaches and players. While he already learned some important lessons playing the sport, Minor is looking forward to the new challenge ahead.

“Just not to give up, just to always work towards your goals,” Minor said. “It’s something Coach Keevny especially taught me. Because if you want something, you got to work hard for it. You can’t just be handed it.”

Minor said another reason he decided on WVU Tech is because it is so close to home.

