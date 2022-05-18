PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One high school athlete traded in his Princeton Blue singlet, for a Big blue one.

Senior Tiger Trace Hatfield put pen to paper and plans to take his talents to the other side of Mercer County with the Bluefield State Wrestling team.

As the pandemic occupied the majority of his time in high school, he said he was not sure if this day would ever come to pass.

“Honestly no, it started my junior year, I got sick and my health went downhill from there. I’ve been recovering but I didn’t think I would be able to wrestle again,” said Hatfield.

Family, friends, and a gym full of students congratulated Hatfield on his decision. It was an experience he said reinforced his decision to stay close to home.