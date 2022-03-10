CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The PikeView Panthers took the court late on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 with energy and determination against the 4th seed and reigning State Champions, Nitro.

The game got off to a slow start for the Panthers, Nitro outscoring PikeView 15-7 at the end of the 1st quarter. The Wildcats height proving to be a bit of a struggle for the Panthers. Head Coach of the Panthers Tracy Raban, said they went into 2-3 zone, something that they have not done all season long, but if you ask Hannah Perdue and Anyah Brown they were playing man-to-man.

The 2nd quarter adjustments helped; but the Panthers were still trailing Nitro, 25 to 17 going into the half. Coming out of the half, that’s where the Panthers found their life. With three minutes left to go in the 3rd quarter, Brown hit a huge three pointer which brought the Panthers within 6, 29-23. With about 1:30 to play, Brooke Craft made a layup and the momentum totally shifted. With 4 seconds left in the 3rd quarter, Perdue hit the buzzer beater jumper for 2 and the Panthers went into the 4th quarter down 29 to 27.

Cat Farmer to Hannah Perdue for the floater

In the 4th quarter, the Panthers went to the free throw line 14 times, going 9 of 14. Raban took a timeout with 33 seconds left in the game, Nitro up 42-39. Out of the break, Perdue went to the free throw line, she sinks 1 of 2. This is where the game changed. Nitro went to the line to shoot 2 free throws, can’t sink either of them. Perdue gets the ball and drives to the basket with 9 seconds on the clock, she lobs it up but it’s blocked into the hands of Hannah Harden under the basket and she puts it up for 2! Overtime 42-42.

The basket from Hannah Harden that took us to OT.

In overtime it was all PikeView, they held Nitro to just 3 points, and went on to win 55-45. A team that fights till the end, and does not quit.

For Brown and Perdue, they have been playing together since they were little and have been best friends since first grade. The moment they shared on the court was special and they know there aren’t too many of those moments left.

PikeView will take the court Friday night at 7:15 against Fairmont Senior.