PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – It was an up and down season for the PikeView Panthers last year.

After an 0-4 start to the season, Coach Jason Spears’ team ripped off three wins in a row, before dropping their last two.

Spears says he’s tried to teach consistency during the offseason, by having his players in the weight room every day.

“One thing we push these underclassmen to realize, is you’re playing against almost 17, 18 year old kids. They’re working in the weight room. You’ve got to embrace the weight room,” Spears told 59News. “Get stronger, get faster. Do everything you can to be at this level of competition.”

The Panthers open their season against Summers County, and coach spears says they’re out for revenge against their rivals from the other side of Route 20 in the Battle for the Bluestone.