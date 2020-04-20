PikeView Basketball star commits to Concord University

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The quarantine was not stopping PikeView basketball stud, Mackenzee Shrewsbury, from committing to play at the next level. Shrewsbury committed to play basketball for Kenny Osborne at Concord University.

Shrewsburry is a multifaceted basketball player who played guard and forward throughout her high school basketball career. She was apart of the PikeView Panthers Basketball team that was on their way to making a state title run, before the tournament was suspended due to COVID-19.

Her commitment to Concord comes after many visits to the University and conversations with the coaches and players. Shrewsbury said committing to Concord checked all of the boxes for her.

“Basketball, of course, I think a lot of friends will be made and education too, and just being able to see all the people who have always watched me,” Shrewsbury said.

Shrewsbury will enroll at Concord University this fall.