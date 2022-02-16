PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Two swimming siblings from PikeView High School are off to States!

Freshman Ella Biggs and Sophomore Griffin Biggs will represent PikeView High School and Mercer County Public Schools at the state’s high school swimming championship. The school held a send-off event for the two that included an escort to the interstate by the Athens Police Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Ella said she was surprised that she even made it to States.

“It’s very surprising I feel like because if you would’ve told me this summer that I was going to states, I wouldn’t believe you. I’ve just put in so much work it’s mind-boggling,” Biggs said.

The siblings will swim in Morgantown.