PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Students, staff, and parents sent the PikeView High School track teams off to the state tournament with a bang Wednesday afternoon.

The entire student body came out to support PikeView’s boys and girls track teams, who will be running in the state tournament in Charleston May 18-21, 2022.

PikeView Women’s Coach David Coburn says the team’s combination of talent and teamwork makes them one of his favorite teams he’s coached in his 20-year career.

“This is probably the best team I’ve been around,” the coach told 59News. “They’re fun. They’re good kids. They’re very athletic. You just have to tell them one time, and they work hard.”

The sentiment was echoed by members of the team.

Junior Tori Coburn said all year, she and her teammates have been pushing each other on and off the track, and that competitive spirit has turned the Panthers into a better and more confident team.

“You can’t really call track an individual sport because you have your team all the time,” said the Junior. “Everyone’s pushing everybody. You’re never alone. You always have someone there to push you.”

Runners waved goodbye to their families and immediately put their game faces on, as they headed to the opening day of competition in Charleston.

When we asked Coach Coburn what his last piece of advice for his team would be, his answer was simple.

“Al Davis,” said Coburn. “Just win, baby.”