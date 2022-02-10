PikeView wide receiver signs to play at the next level

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One PikeView athlete is staying close to home as he signs his letter of intent to play football at the college level.

Today, Thursday, February 10, 2022, PikeView Panther Dylan Blake signed on as the newest wideout for Bluefield State. The tall receiver said he’s excited to play football at the next level and happy friends and family are able to cheer him on in Bluefield.

“I love the atmosphere there,” Blake said. ‘When I went on my visit it was like a family and all the new facilities there bringing in. It’s a new culture.”

Blake said he’s excited to help build the foundation with the young Bluefield State program. Dylan also said he is planning to study business while attending BSC.