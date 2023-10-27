(WVNS) – With just two games left for teams to prove their worth, stakes were high all across the state in Week 10.

Oak Hill 21, Woodrow Wilson 19

Princeton 55, Greenbrier East 0

Wyoming East 0, Independence 68

Midland Trail 14, Greenbrier West 63

Tazewell 6, Graham 49

Giles County (VA) 13, Bluefield 47

Craig County (VA) 0, Montcalm 32

James Monroe 28, Nicholas County 12

Richlands 28, Marion 47

Shady Spring 28, Liberty 14

River View 55, PikeView 26

Westside 63, Mount View 8

Sherman 32, Meadow Bridge 12

Summers County 48, Clay County 42