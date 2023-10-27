(WVNS) – With just two games left for teams to prove their worth, stakes were high all across the state in Week 10.
Oak Hill 21, Woodrow Wilson 19
Princeton 55, Greenbrier East 0
Wyoming East 0, Independence 68
Midland Trail 14, Greenbrier West 63
Tazewell 6, Graham 49
Giles County (VA) 13, Bluefield 47
Craig County (VA) 0, Montcalm 32
James Monroe 28, Nicholas County 12
Richlands 28, Marion 47
Shady Spring 28, Liberty 14
River View 55, PikeView 26
Westside 63, Mount View 8
Sherman 32, Meadow Bridge 12
Summers County 48, Clay County 42