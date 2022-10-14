(WVNS)– Here are the week 8 high school football scores from around the area
Woodrow Wilson 7, Princeton 56
River View 6, Montcalm 38
Tazewell 20, Bluefield 46
Ripley 9, Greenbrier East 47
Marion 13, Richlands 34
Graham 49, Virginia 21
James Monroe 42, Midland Trail 0
Summers County 36, Meadow Bridge 25
Nicholas County 62, Westside 13
Shady Spring 28, Mingo Central 52
Mount View 32, Tug Valley 7
Pocahontas County 12, Pendleton County14
Logan 36, Liberty 14
Independence 51, Man 0
Wyoming East 8, Point Pleasant 68
Oak Hill 27, Buckhannon-Upshur 7