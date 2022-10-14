(WVNS)– Here are the week 8 high school football scores from around the area

Woodrow Wilson 7, Princeton 56

River View 6, Montcalm 38

Tazewell 20, Bluefield 46

Ripley 9, Greenbrier East 47

Marion 13, Richlands 34

Graham 49, Virginia 21

James Monroe 42, Midland Trail 0

Summers County 36, Meadow Bridge 25

Nicholas County 62, Westside 13

Shady Spring 28, Mingo Central 52

Mount View 32, Tug Valley 7

Pocahontas County 12, Pendleton County14

Logan 36, Liberty 14

Independence 51, Man 0

Wyoming East 8, Point Pleasant 68

Oak Hill 27, Buckhannon-Upshur 7