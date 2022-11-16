PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local Head Coach of a high school football team who made the playoffs has stepped away from the gridiron.

Head Coach Chris Pedigo, of the Princeton Tigers stepped away from the program after Princeton’s close first round loss to George Washington HS in the 2022 WV State Playoffs. Princeton lost a hard fought game, but fell short 31 to 28.

Pedigo provided 59News with a statement regarding his decision to step down as the school’s Head Football Coach.

It’s been an honor to serve as head football coach at my alma mater. I’m thankful for all the wonderful young men that we’ve had the opportunity to Coach and hope they know that it was much more than football for me. I’m extremely thankful for my coaching staff and all the hard work and time they’ve put in over the years. We took a struggling program and used a brick by brick mentality and built what I think is a very successful program both on and off the field. Very thankful to our young men and their buy-in to the process. I’m excited for the future of Tiger Football! I also look forward to the opportunity of some much needed downtime with my family! Chris Pedigo | Princeton Senior HS

During his time as the Head Coach at Princeton, he had a combined record of 21 wins and 37 losses with three playoff appearances, all of which were over the last three seasons.