PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local athlete prepares to take the next step in his athletic career.

Matt Lewis of Princeton High School joins the Fairmont State wrestling team in the fall.

Lewis said he only started wrestling his sophomore year and getting to go to college on a wrestling scholarship is surreal.

He says family was a big influence on choosing to go to Fairmont State.

“I have family who are already attending and they reached out to me and their program and my experience just fit me well,” said Lewis.

Lewis will be studying secondary English education in the fall.