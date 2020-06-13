Princeton Tigers take the field for phase one training

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) announced that high school athletics could begin practice on Monday, June 8, 2020. Some counties opted to wait a week to begin, but Mercer County schools decided to get to work.

Princeton Senior High School Football Team was back on the field for phase one training following guidelines given to them by the WVSSAC. Some of the guidelines included groups of 10 or smaller working out together, workouts must be held outside, and athletes can not use any sports related equipment.

Chris Pedigo, Princeton Head Football Coach said he is happy to have his boys back on the field and get them in shape before the season starts.

“This week we have been doing more distance training and just trying to get their bodies acclimated,” Pedigo said. “Next week we are going into a speed type training and just trying to get their bodies acclimated to what we want to do before we roll into the weight room the following week.”

Phase two of training can begin on Monday, June 22, 2020 and that is when teams can begin to use indoor facilities.