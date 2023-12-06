PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A local high school football star is receiving statewide acclaim for his record-setting season.

Princeton Wide Receiver Dominick Collins was named the Player of the Year in the state of West Virginia.

In his senior season, Collins tied the state record with 27 receiving touchdowns, while leading the Tigers to their first state championship game appearance in school history.

Collins continued his dominance in the Class AAA state title game, catching seven passes for 169 yards, and scoring both Princeton touchdowns.

The Player of the Year Award was presented by MetroNews.