PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Week 10 features our first repeat winner of the Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week Award, and there’s no question he earned it with a once-in-a-lifetime all-around performance.

Princeton Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Dominick Collins had a career day on both sides of the ball in Princeton’s 55-0 trouncing of Greenbrier East.

Collins recorded an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown on defense, while also adding a rushing touchdown and two receiving touchdowns.

“Defense wins championships, so if you win two phases of the game you win the whole game. And we won two phases so we had a shutout, defense and offense,” said Collins

The pair of touchdown catches took Collins to 20 on the season, breaking his own school record of 19 that he set last season.

Collins needs four touchdown catches in Friday’s game against Parkersburg South to tie the all-time state record for the regular season. He needs seven more touchdown catches, including the playoffs, to tie the full-season record.