MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) – Our Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week for Week 9 led the way on the ground.

Meadow Bridge Running Back Kaiden Simms paced the Wildcat offense all night long on Friday.

Simms ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns as the ‘Cats pulled the upset on the #13 Montcalm Generals.

The field was an absolute mud pit by the middle of the first quarter, but that didn’t stop Simms, who carried the ball nearly every play, powering through the Montcalm defense for a hard-fought Wildcat victory.

Simms and the Wildcats will face off against the Sherman Tide at home in Week 10.