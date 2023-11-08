LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) – Our final Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week for the regular season carried his team to a statement win on Friday.

James Monroe Quarterback Layton Dowdy led the Single-A Mavericks to an upset victory over perennial Double-A powerhouse Bluefield.

Dowdy completed 67 percent of his passes, going 12 of 18 for 170 yards and a touchdown. But he made an even bigger impact with his legs, rushing for 3 more Maverick scores.

The 35-32 win helped James Monroe lock up Single-A’s number one seed, securing home field advantage in Lindside all throughout the playoffs.

Dowdy and the Mavs will take on the #16 seed Sherman Tide on Saturday night in Monroe County.