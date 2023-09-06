OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Wednesday means it is time to name our Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week award from last Friday’s performances.

Our winner this week is Malachi Lewis, Quarterback from Oak Hill High School.

Lewis completed six passes against the vaunted Patriot defense, and he made every one of them count.

Four of Lewis’ six completions against Indy went for touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown pass near the end of the fourth quarter.

Lewis and the Red Devils stunned the defending AA state champions 27-26, as they handed the Patriots their first regular season loss since 2020.

On Friday, 2-0 Oak Hill travels to Princeton to take on the undefeated Tigers in our Game of the Week.