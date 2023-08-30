HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Summers County Wide Receiver Ryan Oliveros got it done through the air and on the ground, as the Bobcats trounced rival PikeView 47-22 in the Battle of the Bluestone.

Oliveros recorded 7 catches for 143 yards, and two touchdowns.

Oliveros also stepped up when an injury forced Running Back Drake Cole to the sideline, adding 111 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground.

Oliveros told 59News he doesn’t care if it’s at Wide Receiver or at Running Back, he just wants to do whatever is needed to help his team win.

“It just matters what helps the team week in and week out,” explained Oliveros. “Whatever Coach Evans puts in the gameplan. If that means I have to run the ball 20 times, I’ll run it 20 times. If that means I have to catch the ball 20 times, I’ll catch it 20 times. Whatever Coach asks me to do.”

Oliveros will be expecting to see a lot of touches again this week as the Bobcats host Greenbrier West this Friday night in Hinton.