CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – This week’s player of the week has been putting up serious numbers through the air all season long.

Westside Quarterback Kadien Vance came back from the Renegade’s bye week with a vengeance on Friday night.

Vance completed 15 out of 17 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns as Westside dominated Liberty 48-14.

The Wyoming County native also showed he’s more than just a pocket-passer, running for 37 yards and another touchdown.

Vance and Westside will have a tough test this week against the defending state champion Independence Patriots.