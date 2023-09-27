BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Week Five’s Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week answered the call when his team needed him.

Beckley’s Elijah Waller stepped up and balled out with teammate Elijah Redfern sidelined due to injury.

The Flying Eagle Senior racked up 147 yards and two touchdowns as he filled in for Redfern as Beckley’s leading Receiver.

Waller set the tone early with both scores coming in the first half. That fast start helped Woodrow pick up the 49-21 win over Lincoln County.

In Week Six, Waller and the Flying Eagles travel to take on Preston High School at 4 o’clock on Thursday, September 28, 2023.