FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Red Devils are a AAA program, but you might not get that from looking at them, as they field one of the smallest rosters in the category.

Oak Hill High School Head Coach David Moneypenny said there will be lots of playing time available for younger players this season. He argued what the roster lacks in quantity, it makes up for with quality.

Moneypenny believes it is just a matter of making sure those quality players can withstand the grind of the season

“For us, particularly, being healthy is a little bit more critical because of our depth, or our lack of depth. So it really depends. The status of our health this year will really, kind of, determine where we are week to week,” said Moneypenny.

Look for Tight End Jerimiah Jackson to be a major receiving threat for Ethan Vargo-Thomas, who in addition to playing quarterback, is also one of the nation’s top prospects at kicker.