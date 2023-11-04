(WVNS)– Like any good show, the 2023 WVSSAC regular season finale ended in jaw dropping fashion. Here are the scores for week 11:

Bluefield 32, James Monroe 35

University 34, Oak Hill 27

PikeView 0, Nicholas County 42

Liberty 36, Wyoming East 15

Sissonville 25, Westside 49

Princeton 48, Parkersburg South 27

River View 35, Tolsia 32

Bland County (VA) 0, Montcalm 33

Craig County (VA) 14, Meadow Bridge 30

Mount View 0, Mingo Central 47

Lincoln County 13, Greenbrier East 48

Pocahontas County 6, Midland Trail 51

Woodrow Wilson 8, George Washington 62

Greenbrier West 63, Moorefield 16

Tazewell 58, Lebanon 28

Graham 43, Richlands 0