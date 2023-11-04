(WVNS)– Like any good show, the 2023 WVSSAC regular season finale ended in jaw dropping fashion. Here are the scores for week 11:
Bluefield 32, James Monroe 35
University 34, Oak Hill 27
PikeView 0, Nicholas County 42
Liberty 36, Wyoming East 15
Sissonville 25, Westside 49
Princeton 48, Parkersburg South 27
River View 35, Tolsia 32
Bland County (VA) 0, Montcalm 33
Craig County (VA) 14, Meadow Bridge 30
Mount View 0, Mingo Central 47
Lincoln County 13, Greenbrier East 48
Pocahontas County 6, Midland Trail 51
Woodrow Wilson 8, George Washington 62
Greenbrier West 63, Moorefield 16
Tazewell 58, Lebanon 28
Graham 43, Richlands 0