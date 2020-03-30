Richlands High School welcomes new football coach

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)- Richlands High School has a football coach.

The team welcomes Mr. Thad Wells as he returns home to Richlands.

Wells is coming from a previous coaching position at Mooresville High School in North Carolina. Lindsey Akers, Director of Public Relations at Tazewell County schools said he already has plans in place to get the team ready for the upcoming season during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even though we can’t be physically connected, he’s thinking of ways to talk with the students virtually and get things going virtually so they can start working towards the season,” Akers said.