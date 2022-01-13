Rivalry game in Wyoming County canceled after fight

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An historic rivalry in Wyoming County is canceled and its future may be in jeopardy.

In the final seconds of a regular-season matchup between the Wyoming East and Westside High School basketball teams, a fight broke out between players from both squads. As a result of the fight during a game on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 both boys’ and girls’ basketball games at any level between the two schools are canceled.

The decision to cancel the game came from the principals of the two schools, as the future of the rivalry was already in question.

According to the WVSSAC, the Westside High School head basketball coach and three Renegades, along with two Warriors are suspended for two games.

Staff and Coaches from both schools declined to make a statement.