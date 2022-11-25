RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The number one seed in Class AA fell in the quarterfinals on Friday, November 18, 2022, which means our own Independence patriots are the top team left in their bracket.

In the quarterfinals, the Patriots hosted their bitter rivals, the Fairmont Senior Polar bears, in a rematch of the 2021 Class AA state championship.

On Friday, November 25, 2022, Judah Price, Trey Bowers, and company host the number six North Marion Huskies, as they push for their second straight trip to wheeling for a chance at redemption.