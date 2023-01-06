WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — After a successful first year, the Battle for the Springhouse is returning for a second year inside the largest ballroom at The Greenbrier, Colonial Hall.

Players and coaches will have the opportunity to face high level competition and learn about America’s Resort. Four of the top high school girls’ teams and four of the top high school boys’ teams will be competing for the Springhouse Trophy.

This tournament does not only provide a great experience for the athletes, one player from each school will receive a scholarship to go towards their future education.

The boys’ field features, AAAA No. 2 Parkersburg South, AAAA No. 6 Greenbrier East, AAAA No. 9 Cabell Midland and AAA No. Shady Spring. Cabell Midland won the event last year.

The girls’ field features, AAAA No. 10 Greenbrier East, AAA No. 3 Nitro, AA No. 1 Wyoming East and AA No. 3 Mingo Central. Greenbrier East is the defending champions.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, February 3

2:00pm — Nitro vs. Wyoming East (Girls)

4:00pm — Cabell Midland vs. Shady Spring (Boys)

6:00pm — Greenbrier East vs. Parkersburg South (Boys)

8:00pm — Greenbrier East vs. Mingo Central (Girls)

Saturday, February 4

1:00pm — Girls Consolation Game

3:00pm — Boys Consolation Game

5:00pm — Boys Championship Game

7:00pm — Girls Championship Game