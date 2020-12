Several area high school football players named to WVSSAC All-State Team

(WVNS) -- It goes without saying, the 2020 High School Football season was anything from ordinary. A year that was completely determined by a color coded map and COVID-19 cases. Weeks of teams not playing and last minute cancelations.

A year that no one saw coming, but when you look back, this year taught everyone involved in high school football, and fall sports in general, to overcome adversity and to keep fighting. After all, we could have been one of many states that did not get to play fall sports this season.