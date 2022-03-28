SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– The Shady Spring High School Archery Club took home the state championship Saturday, March 26.

The sport is not officially recognized by the WVSSAC, so competitions are hosted by the state’s Division of Natural Resources.

The middle school team was three points away from making the podium.

William York is the head coach for both the middle school and high school teams. York said he was proud of both teams as they overcame many obstacles this season.

“Getting a season going was really kind of rough this year,” said York. “We had to put some last-minute tournaments together, usually we have those scheduled out earlier in the year but we were able to make it and qualify for state. The team came on great this year,” said York.

In addition to their team placements, two players from both the high school and middle school teams placed in the top ten.

The high school team qualified to compete in the national tournament in Kentucky in May.