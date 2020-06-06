Shady Spring Baseball standout Drew Clark ready to swing into action at WVU Tech

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Drew Clark spent his life surrounded by sports. He started playing baseball when he was four years old. For the longest time, he thought he was going to play football in college. However, when COVID-19 hit and took his senior baseball season from him, he realized he was not ready to put his bat down.

“I was dead set on football and I had been playing football a lot,” Clark said. “Baseball has always been there and I didn’t really get closure with baseball, because I didn’t get to play senior year.”

Friends and family gathered at The Yard in Glen Morgan, where he spent hours growing up training. They were all there to watch Clark sign his latter of intent to play baseball at the next level.

“Coach Ness and me were talking, he wanted me to stay home and play for tech and that is where I chose,” Clark said.

Baseball has always been a passion he shared with his dad and uncle. He also worked closely with Shady Spring area coach Chris Davis over the years at The Yard.

“I’ve seen him grow tremendously — not only as a player, but as a friend,” Davis said. “In baseball, I think that is very important. When you have a upper clansman you can trust, you can see them put the work in, you see the rewards from that.”

Clark will be swinging into his freshman year at West Virginia Tech in the fall and plans to major in Criminal Justice.