SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — One Shady Spring High School student fulfills a lifelong dream.

Olivia Barnett, a senior tiger on the Shady Spring Softball team signed on to play at the collegiate level Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Barnett said she wanted to stay close to home, around friends and family, and because of that, signed on to play with WVU Tech. Barnett is a multi-sport athlete, but said playing softball has always been her passion.

“I have played softball since day one, since I think four or five years old and I just fell in love with the sport,” said Barnett.

Barnett said the day felt surreal, and cannot wait to get back into action.