SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Coming off a 7-3 season with a playoff appearance, Shady Spring Head Football Coach Vince Culicerto said he doesn’t want his team looking ahead.

“Week one. Game one. We’re going to have to be one game at a time,” said Culicerto.

But for his players, they’re looking forward to a chance at revenge, especially against their Raleigh County Rivals who ended the Tigers’ season in the state playoffs last year.

“Every game is important but I’m looking forward to Indy,” said Quarterback Brady Green.

“Indy. Indy, yeah,” said Running Back James Sellards, when asked which game he is most excited about.

And for new starting Quarterback Brady Green, that rivalry means even more. Green spent his freshman season at Independence and says getting a win over his former teammates would mean a lot for him.

“I like them all. I respect them. I just know everybody should be ready for that game,” Green told 59News.

But Green won’t be doing it alone. In fact, he’ll be throwing to the same receiver he’s been throwing to in the backyard his whole life.

“Gavin Davis, he’s my neighbor. We’ve been best friends since we were in kindergarten. It’ll definitely give us some chemistry knowing how we run, how we catch, all that good stuff,” said Green.

In addition to Green and Davis, Coach Culicerto said one senior in particular has taken control in the locker room

“James Sellards. This will be his third year starting on both sides of the ball. Like, everywhere. He’s our heart and soul no doubt this year, and our leader.”

But Sellards added he’s more used to leading by example, so the challenge to be more of a vocal leader for the young guys is taking some getting used to.

“It’s been different,” said Sellards. “I like telling people what to do but I just didn’t do it last year cause we had more people that knew what to do, you know what I mean?”

Coach Culicerto believes the team’s destiny will come down to how much the leaders can help their younger teammates improve over the course of the year.

“We’re going to have to get better,” the coach told 59News. “Not get our heads down when we have adversity. Keep pushing. And I think we could end up being okay.”