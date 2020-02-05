Shady Spring Tigers’ view from the top

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — It takes a lot to be a part of a successful high school basketball team. It takes even more to be undefeated more than halfway through the season.

There are a lot of things going right for the Shady Spring Tigers (15-0) but they won’t feel accomplished until they come home with a state title.

Braden Chapman, a freshman guard, has been impressed with his team. “We are playing well, everyone trusts each other, our goal is the state championship,” Champan said.

Head Coach Ronnie Olson is in his fifth season leading the Tigers and feels there is something different about this team. He said these boys are doing something that has never been done before.

“They have the whole picture, which is to win a state championship. They do have that in perspective, every game no matter who they play, when they play, or where they play. They always just keep that chip on their shoulder,” Olson said.

Being number one means the Tigers now have a target on their back, but they aren’t letting that get to their heads. Staying focused on their end goal is important for their success.

“I think we welcome it, we embrace it. I think we know we have a target now,” Olson said. “We know people want to beat us, we know we are going to get everybody’s best shot and we also know when people come in here they know they are playing the number one team in the state and we love that and we enjoy that.”

Chapman is thankful for what the team has accomplished so far, but they aren’t done yet.

“The chemistry, the brotherhood, it’s awesome. We aren’t done yet. We haven’t really accomplished anything we just got to keep going,” Chapman said.

The Tigers are ready for the road ahead and to show the state what they are made of. The Tigers play Bluefield at the Brushfork Armory on Friday, February 7, 2020.