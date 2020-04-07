Shady Springs’ Luke LeRose to play at next level

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Sports may not be buzzing right now, but that does not mean high school athletes are not trying to make it to the next level. Luke LeRose, a senior basketball standout at Shady Spring High School, made his decision on where he will be attending school this fall.

LeRose will be joining teammate Tommy Williams at Glenville State College. LeRose said it felt right because of the way the Pioneers are coached and how they play.

“The coach he said, he is kind of like Coach Olson. He said he likes to let his guards play and he wants you to play defense, so I feel like I fit in and can do those things,” LeRose said.

Although the high school basketball season did not go how anyone would have expected,

LeRose was still selected for the First Team All State Team this year. LeRose and teammate Tommy Williams combined for 3,363 points in their high school careers.