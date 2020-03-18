Showcasing local athletes

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Although High school sports are not happening right now and we are not sure when they will pick back up, that does not mean we don’t want to showcase athletes in the area.

Local athletes, we are encouraging you to send in pictures and videos of you playing your sport and a biography of what your sport means to you, or what it has done for you over the years.

Even though your sports season is being cut short, that does not mean you do not deserve to be showcased! All of this can be sent to Sports Director Logan Ross at lross@wvnstv.com or through the Twitter and Facebook pages @59sportszone.