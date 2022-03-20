CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in more than twenty years, Southern West Virginia was represented by four teams on state championship on Saturday, March 19.

In Class A James Monroe High School went up against Greater Beckley Christian, both teams were looking for their first state championship in school history. These two teams knew each other quite well as they had already faced each other three times this season.

The Crusaders came out of the gate and tried to make an early impact. Turnovers and fastbreaks were their tools early on.

Crusader Kendrick Wilson said he was playing with a chip on his shoulder for those who weren’t out there with him.

“This year we played for our brothers that this experience was stolen from them and I think this is gonna make us hungrier to come back,” said Wilson.

But as much as the Crusaders put up a fight, the Mavericks were right there to match and raise every shot they got.

James Monroe Head Coach Matt Sauvage said the growth of his team from just a few years ago was more present than ever in the championship game.

“They knew the journey was going to be tough, but after that season it’s the hardest I’ve seen a group of boys work to get to where we are. So all of these accomplishments all the stuff that’s been happening goes to these guys,” Sauvage said.

Greater Beckley tried to stay in this one, but the fatigue and inability to get production from the bench caught up with them.

The Mavs put their foot on the gas and never let up

They went on to win 72 to 47, completing their unbeaten season and win their first state championship in school history.

While there was glory and fanfare on one side of the court, regret and disbelief sat on the other side.

Greater Beckley Head Coach Justin Arvon said he hopes his guys never questioned whether they deserved to be here or not.

“This loss is going to serve them well for the rest of their lives something they will remember for the rest of their lives if they use this in a positive manner they are going to be extremely successful in whatever they do,” said GBC Head Basketball Coach Justin Arvon.

For James Monroe Senior Shad Sauvage, he said he could not have imagined a better way to end his high school career.

“The last four years have been amazing, having your dad as a coach is something special you’ll never forget it you make so many memories on the court or off the court,” said Sauvage.

At the end of the game, both teams shared a moment at half court before presenting the trophies. Arvon said the moment represents everything the sport and the opportunity meant for both teams.

“That’s the type of guy he is and that is sportsmanship, it’s not about winning or losing, that’s not why we do this that’s not why I do this, it’s about them and it’s about the lord and I think that’s what that was about,” said Arvon.

A little bit later in the day, Bluefield High school took to the court to take on the Poca Dots in the Class AA state championship.

The Beavers powered their way to this point but faced a tough opponent in the finals.

It took communication and connection from each and every player on the court for the Beavers. But every time they put up a point, Poca was right behind them, bodying their way to the paint to put up points wherever they could.

As Poca started to pull away the Beavers knew they needed to take shots wherever they could find them.

But the powerful Poca offense was too much for the Beavers in the fourth quarter and they were not able to close the gap and complete the comeback.

Poca takes the Class AA state championship 65-48.

Both players moving on and returning to Bluefield know this team has what it takes to return to the state championship next year.

“Caleb is gonna come a long way RJ and the guys on the bench who don’t play they are going to come back and work hard cause this is the second time we came here and lost it and we didn’t win nothing so that should motivate them to work even harder in practice,” said senior guard Ja’eon Flack.

“We are just gonna use this to fuel on the fire next year you know we are mad right now and we are just gonna take that into the offseason and work even harder,” said Caleb Fuller.

In the last game of the night the defending Class AAA state champions, the Shady Spring Tigers went up against Fairmont Senior High School.

The game started out neck and neck, but late in the fourth quarter, the Polar Bears were able to pull away from the Tigers, scoring 22 points as opposed to the Tigers 15.

Fairmont Senior was able to get the Tigers uncomfortable and on their heels early, putting up points in the paint and from behind the arc.

This forced Shady Spring to change the way they ran their offense.

The second quarter went back and forth as well, each time the Tigers went on a run, the Polar Bears did the same on the other end.

The Tigers found themselves behind for most of the game and had to rely on their playmakers, the Chapman brothers, and Ammar Maxwell to keep things close.

Maxwell was perfect from behind the three-point line and put up big buckets when they needed it the most.

Going into the fourth quarter it was down to the wire.

One minute to go, the Tigers down by one, Shady Spring needed to make something happen if they wanted to come away with back-to-back state championships.

They put the ball in the hands of their playmaker, Braden Chapman.

Chapman takes the ball, euro steps past the defender, and sinks the layup to give the Tigers a one-point lead with six seconds left in the game.

But just as they had done all night the Polar Bears came right back and answered on the other end, sinking the game-winning basket at the buzzer, taking the state championship title 60-59.

While the Tigers were not able to complete the comeback, Head Coach Ronnie Olson said he is absolutely certain he and his guys will be back in this same position next year.

“We are going to be back next year I know we are going to be playing for a state championship, that is the only consolation, that and knowing how hard these guys are going to work in the offseason,” said Olson.

Win or lose, one thing is certain each one of these programs can’t wait to get back on the court start the season, and hopefully get back to the coliseum