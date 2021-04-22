Spartans basketball game cancelled during warm-ups, abundance of caution cited

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS ) — Shortly before the Greenbrier East Spartans were scheduled to take on Oak Hill, the game was cancelled due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The decision coming from the state level was made out of an abundance of caution. According to a Facebook post from the Greenbrier County Health Department, proper investigations were done and coaches were made aware of necessary adjustments needed to be made. Even with investigations done, the state still chose to cancel the game for the time being.

State Health Commissioner, Dr. Ayne Amjad, agreed with the investigation’s results and gave both teams the go-ahead to reschedule the game. However, the date is not yet announced.