SportsZone Spotlight: Cole Cline reflects on his years with Graham Baseball

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Cole Cline is a senior at Graham High School and has been a key player on their baseball team for four years. He is a 4.0 student-athlete and has been voted to the All Southwest District Team as a catcher three times.

“I started playing as soon as I could hold a bat really, my dad has really pushed me hard to go into baseball and I have really enjoyed it all of these years you know coming from little league and playing with all my friends and stuff,” Cole Cline said.

It was always a dream of his father, Don Cline, to have Cole play baseball. Not having his senior season has been difficult to grasp.

“I always told him that when we went to the first tryout that it was the happiest day of my life, just getting him into little league, because I always wanted him to play baseball,” Don Cline said.

Baseball taught Cole how to positively influence his teammates and his friends. He says that’s something he can take with him in the next part of his life.

“It taught me how to be a leader on the team and taught me how to show leadership that people can follow,” Cole Cline said.

Although his season was cut short, he is thankful for the life lessons the game taught him.