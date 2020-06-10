SportsZone Spotlight: Elizabeth Molisee reflects on senior season, wishes she was on the field supporting her team

(WVNS) — Elizabeth Molisee is a senior at Nicholas County High School. Softball has been the love of her life from the time she was 6-years-old. She had a long career on the diamond once she joined the middle school team in seventh grade, and then picked up travel softball the same year.

Molisee’s main position throughout her career was third base. She was also used as a pitcher when needed and was known for being a stronger hitter, usually third or fourth in the lineup.

“I love third base. You get a lot of hard hit balls. You never know when it is going to come and you get a lot of action on that side,” Elizabeth said.

Molisee said she is craving her team right now. She especially misses her teammates and the ones with whom she started her softball journey. Her father, Luther Molisee, said it was hard not to see them have their final moments together.

“They’ve grown up together, playing together since they were 6-years-old on travel and team sports, and everything,” Luther said.

Elizabeths’ time on the diamond might be over, but her go-getter attitude the game gave her remains. Something she will take with her in her next part of life.