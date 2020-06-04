SportsZone Spotlight: Outfielder Emily Large reflects on her time as a Tazewell Bulldog

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Aside from being very involved in her schoolwork over the years, Tazewell High School senior Emily Large played right field for the Lady Bulldogs Softball Team her entire career.

Although she was not introduced to the sport until Middle School, it quickly became her passion. Her mother, Missie, said she has always been involved in sports, but softball really stuck with her.

“Sports have been her life since she was four or five,” Missie said. “She has always played something spring, fall, always.”

Not having her senior season definitely impacted her, but what she learned over the years will stay with her forever.

“It has taught me to be more confident,” Emily said. “It has made me understand things better because I put that in that perspective.”

The sport itself not just taught her life lessons, her coaches also have.

“They have taught me to respect others,” Emily said. “They have taught me to not take anything for granted. They have definitely taught me patience,”

‘Heaven’ is the word Emily used when describing what being on the field was like, saying she is craving that now more than ever.

“I definitely miss being on the field,” Emily said. “I miss the teammates and the coaches, but I wish I could be on that field,”

Missie took the news hard when the season was canceled. She did not just empathize for her daughter, but her teammates and everyone else impacted by the pandemic.

“She was all around really upset about it,” Missie said. “Not just because she did not get to play but because everybody didn’t get to play.”

Emily is looking to attend Southwest Virginia Community College in the fall to pursue a career in radiology.