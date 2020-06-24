SportsZone Spotlight: Lane Jordan leaves impact on the diamond as Red Devil

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Lane Jordan has been playing baseball for the last 10 years. He was not a big fan at first, but once he attended his first Major League Baseball game, he was hooked.

Lane started playing travel baseball when he was nine and has not left the field since. He said loved being a part of the Oak Hill Red Devils Baseball program because of his teammates and coaches.

“The group of guys I’ve been around for four years and especially the team we had going into the season, I think it was really just going to be really fun being around the players and the coaches I think it was going to be a really fun time,” Lane said.

It was no secret the Red Devils were going to have a good season this year either, bringing back returning players and a handful of upperclassman. Tim Jordan, Lane’s father said their strength was going to be impressive.

“They had a strong team this year, that is the reality of it. They were very strong in most every position,” Tim said.

In Lane’s three years with the Red Devils, he had 120 hits, 29 doubles, and was named to the double AA All-State Team all three seasons. It has not always been easy on the diamond for him and he said his failures lead to his success.

“It is really one of the only things on the planet where you can fail half the time and still keep doing it, and I think once you get use to failing it makes those success that more special and it teaches you more than I think succeeding would,” Lane said.

Lane will be taking his competitive drive and mindset to WVU Tech in the fall to continue playing baseball.