SportsZone Spotlight: Peyton Brown stays positive after loss of senior baseball season

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Peyton Brown has been playing baseball since he was 4-years- old. This year would have been his senior season at Greenbrier West High School.

The last two years did not go as planned on the diamond. Brown lost his senior season to COVID-19 and his junior season to injury. The adversity he faced his junior year taught him how to be a great teammate, which earned him the Caviler Spirit award.

“I didn’t have to go to practice or games after that. I wasn’t playing, but I wanted to because they are a great group of kids to be around, they are fun to be around,” Brown said.

Head Baseball Coach Doug Nickell was proud of how strong Brown was on and off the field while dealing with his injury.

“He did not miss any practices. He was at as much as he could when physical therapy was not in the way. It was fun to see a young man take ownership and leadership of a situation and make the most of it,” Nickell said.

Sophomore year, Brown was named First Team All Coalfield Conference and All State Honorable Mention. Over the years, he said he learned a lot on and off the field, some of which came from his dad, with whom he shares his passion of baseball.

“My dad has always taught me one thing and that is to play for something bigger than yourself and I will always believe that,” Brown said.

Brown will attend Salem University this fall to continue his academic and baseball career.