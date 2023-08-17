HICO, WV (WVNS) – Last season the Midland Trail Patriots boasted one of the most prolific passing offenses in the state of West Virginia.

The key cog in the Patriots’ offensive machine, quarterback Jaden Gladwell, returns for his senior season looking to improve on last year’s big numbers.

Gladwelll, a lifelong North Carolina football fan, says he gets inspiration from the Tar Heels’ Heisman-contending Quarterback to help him lead the Patriot offense.

“I’m a big Drake Maye guy,” said Gladwell. “That’s kind of why I wear number 10. He and my brother used to wear number 10. I’m not really so much into the NFL, I’m more of a college guy. Drake Maye, for sure.”

Second-year Midland Trail Head Coach Jeremy Moore told 59News Gladwell was already a great player last season, but during the offseason he has learned to become a great leader for his teammates as well.

“He (Gladwell) leads the show. We go as he goes. I think he’s done a good job this summer of commanding the huddle and the group, and learning how to lead.”

Coach Moore says he expects the running game to be more of a factor in the Patriots offense this season, giving the team a more balanced offensive attack.

Running Backs Jayden Roop and Will McGraw are both expected to see a lot of touches out of the backfield.