HINTON, WV (WVNS) – With squad numbers low in Single-A football, almost every player is depended upon, and asked to play multiple roles for the team.

Last season, the Bobcats were hamstrung by an injury that kept starting quarterback Brandan Isaac on the sideline for the first half of the season.

Summers County was nearly able to turn their fortunes around in the second half of the season following Isaac’s return, but ultimately fell one game short of making the playoffs.

But this year, Isaac is healthy from day one, and looking to make his mark as a senior.

Third year Head Coach Josh Evans says staying healthy will be key to improving on last season’s 5-5 record.

“It all comes down to injuries,” said Coach Evans. “I think anybody on our schedule, as long as we’re healthy we’ll put a competitive product on the field.”

“The energy is good. Everybody is just ready to play. I’m ready to play,” added Isaac.

The Bobcats’ offense will be powered by two potential all-state standouts in the skill positions, with Running Back Drake Cole and Receiver Ryan Oliveros expected to create lots of explosive plays.