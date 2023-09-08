(WVNS) — The hot topic after week three was all about the transfer rule but it was business as usual for players on the gridiron. Check out week three scores and highlights.

Oak Hill 28, Princeton 42

Bluefield 20, Greenbrier East 19 (Postponed, will resume 9/11, 6:00 p.m.)

Meadow Bridge 0, Midland Trail 24

Pocahontas County 0, Greenbrier West 48

James Monroe 54, PikeView 8

Summers County 28, Shady Spring 31

Mingo Central 32, Liberty 0

Mount View 0, Braxton County 38

Wyoming East 0, Nicholas County 66

Man 28, Westside 0

Richlands 30, Tazewell 19 (Postponed, will resume 9/11 7:00 p.m.)

Eastside 14, Riverview 6

Woodrow Wilson 20, Parkersburg South 56

Graham 37, George Wythe 0