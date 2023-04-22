PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Successful Wyoming East High School girls basketball coach Angie Boninsegna gained the key to the city of Pineville.

Recorder of Pineville Vicki Clay stated that Boninsegna’s acquisition of the key was due to her team’s success in winning three state championships. Pineville Mayor, Tim Ellison, presented the key to her on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The recognition comes after Wyoming East’s most recent title in the 2023 Girls Class AA Basketball Championship.

Along with Boninsegna’s acquisition, Assistant Coach Tim Leather, and all the Lady Warriors team also gained keys to the town. Junior, Emma Blankenship, was there representing the Lady Warriors.