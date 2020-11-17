Summers County HS XC’s Madoc Lathroum to evolve from Bobcat to Concord Mountain Lion

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — It goes without saying the last nine months were, and continue to be, strange for everyone around the country, especially athletes. But Summers County Cross County runner, Madoc Lathroum, made the most of it.

Leaving his mark as a Bobcat, Lathroum participated in Summers County High School’s cross country program since its inception two years ago. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Lathroum was still given the opportunity to further his academic and athletic career, by signing his national letter of intent to commit to Concord.

“It just made a lot of sense to me,” Lathroum said. “I like the coach, the team seems like something I really want to be a part of.”

His coach, Stephen Starliper, said he is proud of his accomplishments and hard work over the last two years.

“He is always willing to learn,” Starliper said. “100 percent effort equals 100 percent progress… Any time he stepped foot on that line, you have to learn to control the nerves and control the moment.”

Lathroum will begin his collegiate career in the fall of 2021.