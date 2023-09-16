(WVNS) — Week four of high school football is in the books. Check out the scores and highlights:
Shady Spring 12, Independence 63
Lincoln County 12, Oak Hill 42
Union 27, Graham 14
Midland Trail 6, Wheeling Central 47
Sherman 38, Liberty 32 (OT)
Pulaski County 40, Princeton 49
Riverview 27, Hurley 40
Meadow Bridge 0, Bath County 48
Greenbrier West 59, Buffalo 0
Westside 49, PikeView 6
Alleghany 49, Greenbrier East 10
Summers County 68, Wyoming East 6
Lincoln 17, Nicholas County 16
Tazewell 44, Fort Chiswell 34