The Battle for the Springhouse announced at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — For the first time ever, the Greenbrier Resort will host a high school basketball tournament.

The first of its kind for America’s resort, the Battle for the Springhouse comes to The Greenbrier on February 4 and 5, 2022.

Four boys’ teams and two girls’ teams will face off in Colonial Hall, all while getting a feel for what the historic resort has to offer.

For the boys tournament, Bluefield will take on Wyoming East. For the girls, Greenbrier East will represent Southern West Virginia.

