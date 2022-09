(WVNS)– Here are the scores from week 5 of High School football in our area

Summers County 12, Midland Trail 13

Meadow Bridge 0, Greenbrier West 54

Ripley 14, Oak Hill 54

Covington 22, James Monroe 41

Woodrow Wilson 48, Lincoln County 8

PikeView 6, Shady Spring 26

Independence 62, Westside 0

Man 49, Wyoming East 8

Van 42, Riverview 8

Pocahontas 54, Richwood 0

Clay 49, Liberty 6

Bluefield 26, Richlands 10

Galax 14, Graham 28

Princeton 27, Lord Botetourt 28